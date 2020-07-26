Somalia + 1 more
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 19 - 26 July 2020
Key messages
Livestock prices (goat and sheep) are increasing in most markets due to the approach of Eid al Adha festival.
Strong monsoon winds along the coastal areas continue to blow away tiny loam soil partially blocking supply corridors in areas such as Zeylac, Lughaya, Tokoshi and Asho ado in Northwest regions.
Scarcity of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, mangoes and watermelons continues in most regions; however, availability has improved in Northwest regions although prices remain high.