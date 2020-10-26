Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 18th October — 25th October 2020.
Key messages
Watermelon is out of stock in Hargeisa however in the entire Northwest regions, prices of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, carrots and potatoes are normal.
Moderate to heavy rains received in some parts of Mudug, Hiraan, Gedo, Lower Shabelle, Bay and Bakool signalling the onset of Deyr rains and trucks are facing some challenges due to muddy roads.
Camel milk prices are decreasing in Northern regions however, prices remain high.