Somalia + 1 more
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 18th July, 2021— 25th July, 2021
Key messages
Livestock prices are increasing in some markets for two weeks in a row due to increased demand due to Eid Al Adha festivities.
Light to moderate rains continued in most districts in the northwest regions, all roads are accessible and transport services are normal.
Prices of fruits and vegetables remain high in Puntland regions due to low supply from Southern and central production regions.