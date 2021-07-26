Somalia + 1 more

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 18th July, 2021— 25th July, 2021

Key messages

 Livestock prices are increasing in some markets for two weeks in a row due to increased demand due to Eid Al Adha festivities.

 Light to moderate rains continued in most districts in the northwest regions, all roads are accessible and transport services are normal.

 Prices of fruits and vegetables remain high in Puntland regions due to low supply from Southern and central production regions.

