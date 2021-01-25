Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 17th - 24th January, 2021

Key messages

Devaluation/Fluctuation and low acceptance of local Somali shilling currency notes continues in the main markets of Puntland, negatively affecting the trade.

Cross border trade between Somaliland and Ethiopia is normal, movement of commodities from both sides is ongoing smoothly.

In Southwest, Bakool region prices of essential food items and fuel remain high in most markets and availability is low due to insecurity.

Banadir and Hirshabelle

• In Beletweyne, prices of local cereals and imported food items remain the same as last week except vegetable oil that increased by 6% per litre and sugar increased by 13% per Kg.

• The road between Buloburte and Jalalaqsi is inaccessible due to illegal checkpoints. In addition, there are also no flights going to Buloburte due to insecurity in the area.

• The supply route between Mataaban and Beletweyne is still unstable due to insecurity in the area.

• In Buloburto, prices of local cereals and imported food items are showing mixed trend comparted to last week. For instance, white maize, red and white sorghum, rice, pasta, wheat flour and sugar remain the same as last week. Local beans increased by 17% per Kg and vegetable oil decreased by (-13%) per litre.

• In Bakara market, prices of local cereals and imported food items are showing mixed trend comparted to last week. For instance, white maize, red and white sorghum, rice, pasta, wheat flour and sugar remain the same as last week. Vegetable oil increased by 14% per litre and dry beans decreased by (-8%) per Kg.

• In Jowhar retail and wholesale prices of local cereals (white maize, red and white sorghum) and imported food items (rice, pasta, wheat flour, dates and vegetable oil) remained the same as last week.

• In Mogadishu, petrol prices increased slightly by (<5%) and are low. In addition, diesel prices remain the same as last week.