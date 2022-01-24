Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 16th January, 2022— 23rd January, 2022

Key messages

  • The port operations in Berbera that were temporarily halted last week due to proposal to increase tariff charges are back to normal.

  • Camel milk prices are increasing in most markets throughout the country due to scarcity resulting from scarcity of water and pasture.

  • Water scarcity continues throughout the country, water trucking is ongoing in most affected regions and prices are very high.

