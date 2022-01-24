Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 16th January, 2022— 23rd January, 2022
Key messages
The port operations in Berbera that were temporarily halted last week due to proposal to increase tariff charges are back to normal.
Camel milk prices are increasing in most markets throughout the country due to scarcity resulting from scarcity of water and pasture.
Water scarcity continues throughout the country, water trucking is ongoing in most affected regions and prices are very high.