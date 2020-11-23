Somalia + 1 more

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 15th November — 22nd November, 2020.

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key messages

  • Transport services in the main supply corridor linking Mogadishu and Jowhar are facing some challenges and disrupted in some locations due to floods caused by recent Deyr rains.

  • In the capital Mogadishu, heavy Deyr rains have rendered a number of roads impassable leading to scarcity of fresh produce in the market. However, prices of imported food items remain stable.

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) October 2020 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly decrease of (-0.02%) and annual inflation of 3.75%.

Banadir and Hirshabelle

• Consumer Price Index (CPI) October 2020 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a decrease of CPI by (-0.02%). All Groups CPI was 120.61 in the month of October 2020, compared with 120.63 in the month of September 2020. In addition, the annual inflation rate over the twelve-month period, from September 2019 to September 2020 is 3.75%.

• In Mogadishu town, heavy rains have rendered a number of roads impassable leading to scarcity of fresh produce in the market. However, prices of imported food items remain stable.

• The main road from Mogadishu to Beletweyne is still inaccessible because of the ongoing Deyr rains.
Hence, vehicles transporting commodities to Beletweyne are using an alternative route along the coastline.

• The Main road linking Balcad to Jowhar was cut off by flash floods. Rains subsided this week and passenger transportation and small cars are using a diversion road to reach Mogadishu. However the road and the diversion is still inaccessible to transport trucks.

• In Jowhar, there is an increase of retail prices of imported food items (rice, pasta, sugar, wheat flour and vegetable oil) by (6% to 26%) with wheat flour recording the highest increase due to flash floods that affected the main corridor linking Mogadishu and Jowhar.

• In Beletweyne, there is mild increases of retail prices by 10-11% of white maize, vegetable oil and dates.

Galmuduug

• Retail prices of local cereals (white maize, red white sorghum) are stable in most markets compared to last week except in Dhusamaarreb market where prices increased slightly by less than 5%. Local Cereal availability has improved in most markets in Galmudug.

• In Galkayo market, local cereals (white maize and red sorghum) wholesale prices decreased by (-10%) compared to last week, however retail prices remained the same as last week.

• In Hobyo town, prices of key commodities remains high due to the impact of heavy rains that rendered a number of roads impassable.

• In Guriel, Abudwaq and Adado, camel milk prices increased from $1.50 to $1.80 (20%) per litre compared to last week.

• Export quality goat prices have remained stable in most markets compared to last week • In Galkayo, exchange rate between the Somali Shilling and the USD is fluctuating between 40,000 and 38,000 SO SH per USD.

• In Galkayo, vegetable prices either decreased slightly (<2%) or remained the same compared to last week, except tomato prices, which increased by 30% compared to last week.

• Fuel prices remained stable and the same for four weeks in a row in most markets in Galmudug. For instance in Galkayo, diesel is currently trading at $0.5 and petrol at $0.55 per litre.

Related Content