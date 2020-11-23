Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 15th November — 22nd November, 2020.

Key messages

Transport services in the main supply corridor linking Mogadishu and Jowhar are facing some challenges and disrupted in some locations due to floods caused by recent Deyr rains.

In the capital Mogadishu, heavy Deyr rains have rendered a number of roads impassable leading to scarcity of fresh produce in the market. However, prices of imported food items remain stable.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) October 2020 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly decrease of (-0.02%) and annual inflation of 3.75%.

Banadir and Hirshabelle

• Consumer Price Index (CPI) October 2020 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a decrease of CPI by (-0.02%). All Groups CPI was 120.61 in the month of October 2020, compared with 120.63 in the month of September 2020. In addition, the annual inflation rate over the twelve-month period, from September 2019 to September 2020 is 3.75%.

• In Mogadishu town, heavy rains have rendered a number of roads impassable leading to scarcity of fresh produce in the market. However, prices of imported food items remain stable.

• The main road from Mogadishu to Beletweyne is still inaccessible because of the ongoing Deyr rains.

Hence, vehicles transporting commodities to Beletweyne are using an alternative route along the coastline.

• The Main road linking Balcad to Jowhar was cut off by flash floods. Rains subsided this week and passenger transportation and small cars are using a diversion road to reach Mogadishu. However the road and the diversion is still inaccessible to transport trucks.

• In Jowhar, there is an increase of retail prices of imported food items (rice, pasta, sugar, wheat flour and vegetable oil) by (6% to 26%) with wheat flour recording the highest increase due to flash floods that affected the main corridor linking Mogadishu and Jowhar.

• In Beletweyne, there is mild increases of retail prices by 10-11% of white maize, vegetable oil and dates.

Galmuduug

• Retail prices of local cereals (white maize, red white sorghum) are stable in most markets compared to last week except in Dhusamaarreb market where prices increased slightly by less than 5%. Local Cereal availability has improved in most markets in Galmudug.

• In Galkayo market, local cereals (white maize and red sorghum) wholesale prices decreased by (-10%) compared to last week, however retail prices remained the same as last week.

• In Hobyo town, prices of key commodities remains high due to the impact of heavy rains that rendered a number of roads impassable.

• In Guriel, Abudwaq and Adado, camel milk prices increased from $1.50 to $1.80 (20%) per litre compared to last week.

• Export quality goat prices have remained stable in most markets compared to last week • In Galkayo, exchange rate between the Somali Shilling and the USD is fluctuating between 40,000 and 38,000 SO SH per USD.

• In Galkayo, vegetable prices either decreased slightly (<2%) or remained the same compared to last week, except tomato prices, which increased by 30% compared to last week.

• Fuel prices remained stable and the same for four weeks in a row in most markets in Galmudug. For instance in Galkayo, diesel is currently trading at $0.5 and petrol at $0.55 per litre.