Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 14th November, 2021 - 21st November, 2021

Situation Report
Key messages

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) October 2021 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly increase of 0.23% and annual inflation of 4.86%.

  • Water scarcity continues in most South-Central regions, prices are high and water trucking was reported in Puntland, Galmudug and Jubaland.

  • Fuel prices, both diesel and petrol are increasing in most markets, if the trend continues transport cost will soar and ultimately food prices.

