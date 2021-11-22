Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 14th November, 2021 - 21st November, 2021
Key messages
Consumer Price Index (CPI) October 2021 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly increase of 0.23% and annual inflation of 4.86%.
Water scarcity continues in most South-Central regions, prices are high and water trucking was reported in Puntland, Galmudug and Jubaland.
Fuel prices, both diesel and petrol are increasing in most markets, if the trend continues transport cost will soar and ultimately food prices.