Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 14th March, 2021— 21st March, 2021

Key messages

Water trucking is ongoing in northeast, northwest and some locations in central and southern parts of the country due to scarcity.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) February report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly increase of around 1% and annual inflation of 5%.

Prices of imported food items are relatively stable in most markets except in Bay and Bakool where prices are high due to insecurity disrupting supply.

Banadir and Hirshabelle

• Consumer Price Index (CPI) February 2021 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly increase of CPI by (0.91%), health recording the highest increase of 3.86% in the month of February 2021.

• In Balad, imported food prices either increased or decreased compared to last week due to supply demand imbalances. For instance, vegetable oil increased from $1.3 to $1.6 per litre, sugar from $0.54 to $0.6 per kg and pasta from $0.65 to $0.7) per Kg. However, rice and wheat flour decreased from $0.52 to $0.5 and $0.48 to $0.46 respectively per Kg.

• In Jowhar, prices of imported food and local food items showing mixed trends compared to last week. For instance, pasta, vegetable oil and dates increased by (8% to 11%), white maize remained the same. Wheat flour, rice, sugar beans, white and red sorghum, decreased by (-3% to –25%) respectively per kg,

• In Buloburto market, white maize prices increased by 40% per Kg and imported food items such as pasta sugar, wheat flour increased by 11%, 11% and 17% respectively per kg and vegetable oil by 11% per litre.

• In Beletweyne , prices of local cereals (white maize, red and white sorghum) and imported food items (rice, pasta, wheat flour, sugar, vegetable oil and dates) remain the same as last week. This is due to steady supply from upstream markets.

• Fuel prices increased compared to last week. For instance, in Mogadishu petrol increased from $0.5 to $0.7 and diesel from $0.5 to 0.6 per litre.