Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 14th February - 21st February, 2021

Key messages

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) January 2021 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly decrease of (-1.15%) and annual inflation of 3.75%.

  • In Buloburto, sanctions and heavy fines by militants from all trucks entering the town led to increased prices of imported food items.

  • Cross border trade between Ethiopia and Puntland is normal, supply of commodities from both sides is ongoing smoothly.

