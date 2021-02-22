Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 14th February - 21st February, 2021
Key messages
Consumer Price Index (CPI) January 2021 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly decrease of (-1.15%) and annual inflation of 3.75%.
In Buloburto, sanctions and heavy fines by militants from all trucks entering the town led to increased prices of imported food items.
Cross border trade between Ethiopia and Puntland is normal, supply of commodities from both sides is ongoing smoothly.