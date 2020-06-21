Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 14 - 21 June 2020

Key messages

- Moderate rains were reported in some locations (Banadir and Hirshabelle) with no effect on supply corridors and transport services are normal.

- Scarcity of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions and watermelons continue in most regions and prices remain high.

- Cross border trade between Somalia and neighbouring countries is ongoing with some parts officially closed with restricted movement of essential items (food, medical supplies and equipment).