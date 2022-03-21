Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 13th March, 2022 — 20th March, 2022.

Key messages

Fuel prices are increasing significantly throughout the country following the global trend, leading to increased transport prices and food prices.

Water scarcity continues throughout the country, water trucking is ongoing in most affected villages and prices are increasing in some locations.

Banadir

• Consumer Price Index (CPI) February 2022 report published by FGS; department of statistics indicates a monthly increase of CPI by (0.55%). All Groups CPI was 127.61 in the month of February 2022, compared with 126.92 in the month of January 2022. In addition, the annual inflation rate over the twelve-month period, from February 2021 to February 2022 is 6.45%. The most significant monthly price increase was food and non-alcoholic beverages (+1.24%) and transport (+1.78%)

• In the capital, most roads are accessible and transport services are normal. Furthermore, operations are ongoing normally in the port of Mogadishu.

• In Bakara market, imported food items, fruits and vegetables prices are increasing. For instance, vegetable oil increased by 28% per a ten litre container. Also, potatoes, onions, bananas, spinach increased by 5% to 33% compared to last week.

• In Bakara market petrol and diesel prices remained the same as week. However, cooking gas prices increased from $23 to $28 per 13 KG cylinder.

Hirshabelle

• Throughout Hiraan, water prices are very high and water trucking is ongoing in the most affected locations. The cost of water hit $6.7 per 200 litres tank.

• In Buloburto, vegetable oil prices are increasing compared to last week. For instance, prices increased from $20 to $36 per a ten litres container.

• In Jowhar, diesel and petrol prices increased by 19% and 16% respectively per 200 litres tank following global trends.

• The cross border trade between Somalia and Ethiopia, through Beletweyne town at Feerfeer border point is normal with goods moving smoothly from both sides.

Galmuduug

• Food prices are increasing in Dhuusamarreb and Galkayo that can be attributed to the holy month of Ramadan nearing and other issues. For instance, rice increased from $30 to $32 and $27 to $31 respectively per 50 Kg bag. Sugar increased in Galkayo by 3% and Dhuusamarreb by 10% per 50 kg bag. In addition, pasta prices increased in all the markets averagely by 9% per Kg.

• Cross border trade between Somalia and Ethiopia through Saaxo is normal. Both traders and consumers have safe access to the marketplace.

• Water trucking across districts in Galmudug state is ongoing, water prices remained the same for the last eight weeks but high. In addition, livestock prices are decreasing due to effects of drought and deteriorating body conditions.

• In Galkayo South diesel and petrol prices increased by 15% and 25% per litre following global trends.

• In Dhusamareb, vegetable oil prices are increasing compared to last week. For instance, prices increased from $2.0 to $2.8 per litre.

• In Hobyo, the price of vegetables soared due to drought that hit the country, for instance, onions, tomatoes and potatoes increased from $1.2 to $1.3 to $1.5 to $1.7 and $1 to $1.3. respectively per Kg