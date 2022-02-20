Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 13th February, 2022 - 20th February, 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key messages

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) January 2022 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly decrease of -0.06% and annual inflation of 6.84%.

  • Water scarcity continues throughout the country, water trucking is ongoing in most affected villages and prices are very high.

  • Fuel prices are increasing in most markets throughout the country leading to increased transport cost.

Related Content