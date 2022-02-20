Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 13th February, 2022 - 20th February, 2022
Attachments
Key messages
Consumer Price Index (CPI) January 2022 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly decrease of -0.06% and annual inflation of 6.84%.
Water scarcity continues throughout the country, water trucking is ongoing in most affected villages and prices are very high.
Fuel prices are increasing in most markets throughout the country leading to increased transport cost.