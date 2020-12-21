Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 13th December - 20th December, 2020
Key messages
November Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased minimally by 1% compared to October 2020 and increased by 61% compared to the same period of last year.
In the capital Mogadishu, prices of fruits and vegetables are increasing due to scarcity resulting from recent floods that destroyed farmlands in the neighbouring Shebelle regions.
Consumer Price Index (CPI) November 2020 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly increase of (0.48%) and annual inflation of 4.37%.