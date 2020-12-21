Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 13th December - 20th December, 2020

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Key messages

  • November Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased minimally by 1% compared to October 2020 and increased by 61% compared to the same period of last year.

  • In the capital Mogadishu, prices of fruits and vegetables are increasing due to scarcity resulting from recent floods that destroyed farmlands in the neighbouring Shebelle regions.

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) November 2020 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly increase of (0.48%) and annual inflation of 4.37%.

Related Content