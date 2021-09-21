Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 12th September, 2021— 19th September, 2021.
Attachments
Key messages
Consumer Price Index (CPI) August 2021 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly decrease of (-1.34%) and annual inflation of 4.24%.
Water scarcity continues in parts of Puntland, Galmudug, Jubaland and Southwest States of Somalia and water trucking is ongoing in some locations.
Light to moderate rains continued in some districts in the northwest regions, transport services in the main corridors is ongoing smoothly.