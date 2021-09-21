Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 12th September, 2021— 19th September, 2021.

Key messages

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) August 2021 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly decrease of (-1.34%) and annual inflation of 4.24%.

  • Water scarcity continues in parts of Puntland, Galmudug, Jubaland and Southwest States of Somalia and water trucking is ongoing in some locations.

  • Light to moderate rains continued in some districts in the northwest regions, transport services in the main corridors is ongoing smoothly.

