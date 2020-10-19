Somalia + 1 more

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 11th October - 18th October, 2020

Key messages

  • In Northwest regions, prices of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, carrots and potatoes are back to normal except watermelons.

  • Moderate to heavy rains received in several parts of the country signalling the onset of 2020 Deyr season, most corridors are accessible and transport services are normal.

  • Camel milk prices are very high in most locations of Central and Northwest regions due to low supply.

