Somalia + 1 more
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 11th October - 18th October, 2020
Key messages
In Northwest regions, prices of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, carrots and potatoes are back to normal except watermelons.
Moderate to heavy rains received in several parts of the country signalling the onset of 2020 Deyr season, most corridors are accessible and transport services are normal.
Camel milk prices are very high in most locations of Central and Northwest regions due to low supply.