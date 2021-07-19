Somalia + 1 more

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 11th July - 18th July, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key messages

  • Livestock prices are increasing in most markets due to increased demand due to Eid Al Adha festivities next week.

  • Light to moderate rains continued in the northwest regions of Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed, all roads are accessible and transport services are normal.

  • Prices of fruits and vegetables remain high in Puntland regions due to low supply from Southern and central production regions.

Related Content