Somalia + 1 more
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 11th July - 18th July, 2021
Attachments
Key messages
Livestock prices are increasing in most markets due to increased demand due to Eid Al Adha festivities next week.
Light to moderate rains continued in the northwest regions of Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed, all roads are accessible and transport services are normal.
Prices of fruits and vegetables remain high in Puntland regions due to low supply from Southern and central production regions.