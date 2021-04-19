Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 11th April, 2021 - 18th April, 2021

Key messages

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) March 2021 report published by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), department of statistics indicates a monthly increase of 2% and annual inflation of 5%.

  • Water trucking is ongoing in northeast, northwest and in central parts of the country due to scarcity, however, some locations in the south received GU rains.

  • Prices of food items are increasing in some locations due to increased demand related to the onset of Ramadan period.

