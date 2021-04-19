Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 11th April, 2021 - 18th April, 2021
Key messages
Consumer Price Index (CPI) March 2021 report published by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), department of statistics indicates a monthly increase of 2% and annual inflation of 5%.
Water trucking is ongoing in northeast, northwest and in central parts of the country due to scarcity, however, some locations in the south received GU rains.
Prices of food items are increasing in some locations due to increased demand related to the onset of Ramadan period.