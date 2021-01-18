Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 10th January — 17th January, 2021
Attachments
Key messages
Trucks transporting food and non-food items to markets in Gedo, Bay and Bakool halted transport services and are stuck with goods in Afgooye due to Insecurity.
Consumer Price Index (CPI) December 2020 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly decrease of (-0.83%) and annual inflation of 4.84%.
In Southwest, prices of essential food items and fuel remain high in most markets and availability is low due to insecurity.