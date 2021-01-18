Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 10th January — 17th January, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key messages

  • Trucks transporting food and non-food items to markets in Gedo, Bay and Bakool halted transport services and are stuck with goods in Afgooye due to Insecurity.

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) December 2020 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly decrease of (-0.83%) and annual inflation of 4.84%.

  • In Southwest, prices of essential food items and fuel remain high in most markets and availability is low due to insecurity.

Related Content