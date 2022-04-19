Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 10th April, 2022 — 17th April, 2022

Key messages

In the capital, most roads are accessible and transport services are normal and operations are ongoing normally in the port of Mogadishu.

Water scarcity continues throughout the country and water trucking is ongoing in the most affected locations.

Cross-border trade between Ethiopia/Somalia in Puntland and Somaliland is normal, supply and movement of commodities is ongoing smoothly.

Banadir

• In Bakara market, local cereals, fruits and vegetables prices remained the same as last week but high higher due to increased demand.

• In some markets in Mogadishu, goat meat prices increased from $6 to $8 per Kg due to high demand related to increased consumption during the holy month of Ramadan.

• In Hamarweyne market of Mogadishu, the price of wheat flour decreased from $17.5 to $16.5 per k5 Kg bag. This is due to the community using local maize as a substitute of imported wheat flour which is expensive.

• In Bakara market, diesel and petrol prices remained the same as last week at $22 and $20 respectively per 20 litre container.

Hirshabelle

• In Jowhar and Beletweyne, prices of local cereals, imported food items and fuel (petrol and diesel) remain the same as last week at $25 and $26 respectively per 20 litre in Jowhar. In Beletweyne, diesel and petrol remained at $24 and $26 per 20 litre container.

• In Buloburto, trade activities are ongoing normally, all roads are accessible and movement from upstream market of Mogadishu is ongoing smoothly. Vegetable oil prices decreased by –10% per 10 litres container, fuel (petrol and diesel) and imported food items remained the same as last week. For instance, diesel and petrol is trading at $28 and $27 per 20 litre container.

• The cross border trade between Somalia and Ethiopia, through Beletweyne town at Feerfeer border point is normal and goods are moving smoothly from both sides.