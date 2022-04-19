Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 10th April, 2022 — 17th April, 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key messages

  • In the capital, most roads are accessible and transport services are normal and operations are ongoing normally in the port of Mogadishu.

  • Water scarcity continues throughout the country and water trucking is ongoing in the most affected locations.

  • Cross-border trade between Ethiopia/Somalia in Puntland and Somaliland is normal, supply and movement of commodities is ongoing smoothly.

Banadir

• In Bakara market, local cereals, fruits and vegetables prices remained the same as last week but high higher due to increased demand.

• In the capital, most roads are accessible and transport services are normal. Furthermore, operations are ongoing normally in the port of Mogadishu.

• In some markets in Mogadishu, goat meat prices increased from $6 to $8 per Kg due to high demand related to increased consumption during the holy month of Ramadan.

• In Hamarweyne market of Mogadishu, the price of wheat flour decreased from $17.5 to $16.5 per k5 Kg bag. This is due to the community using local maize as a substitute of imported wheat flour which is expensive.

• In Bakara market, diesel and petrol prices remained the same as last week at $22 and $20 respectively per 20 litre container.

Hirshabelle

• In Jowhar and Beletweyne, prices of local cereals, imported food items and fuel (petrol and diesel) remain the same as last week at $25 and $26 respectively per 20 litre in Jowhar. In Beletweyne, diesel and petrol remained at $24 and $26 per 20 litre container.

• In Buloburto, trade activities are ongoing normally, all roads are accessible and movement from upstream market of Mogadishu is ongoing smoothly. Vegetable oil prices decreased by –10% per 10 litres container, fuel (petrol and diesel) and imported food items remained the same as last week. For instance, diesel and petrol is trading at $28 and $27 per 20 litre container.

• The cross border trade between Somalia and Ethiopia, through Beletweyne town at Feerfeer border point is normal and goods are moving smoothly from both sides.

Related Content