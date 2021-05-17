Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 09th May, 2021— 16th May, 2021
Key messages
April Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes decreased by –5% and –41% when compared to last month and same period last year respectively.
Rains have subsided in some areas in the last few days, however, the road linking Jowhar and Balcad is inaccessible due to river flooding.
Cross border trade between Ethiopia and Somaliland is normal, supply of fruits and vegetables from Ethiopia is ongoing smoothly and prices are normal.