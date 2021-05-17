Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 09th May, 2021— 16th May, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Key messages

  • April Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes decreased by –5% and –41% when compared to last month and same period last year respectively.

  • Rains have subsided in some areas in the last few days, however, the road linking Jowhar and Balcad is inaccessible due to river flooding.

  • Cross border trade between Ethiopia and Somaliland is normal, supply of fruits and vegetables from Ethiopia is ongoing smoothly and prices are normal.

Related Content