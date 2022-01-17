Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 09th - 16th January, 2022

Key messages

December Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes decreased by –42% compared to the previous month and by –27% compared to the same period last year.

Water scarcity continues throughout the country, water trucking is ongoing in most affected South-Central regions and prices are very high.

Authorities in Somaliland are working to find a solution to the complaints of traders about the increase in tariffs imposed on the Berbera port.

Banadir

• In Bakara market, prices of fruits and vegetables such as onions, potatoes, spinach, green pepper and carrots remain the same as last week.

• In Bakara market, prices of local cereals, imported food items and fuel remained the same as last week.

In addition, prices of cooking gas and charcoal remained the same for six weeks in a row.

• In the capital, most roads are accessible and transport services are normal. Furthermore, port operations are ongoing normally in the port of Mogadishu.

Hirshabelle

• In Beletweyne, prices of local cereals, imported food items and fuel remain the same as last week except white maize that increased slightly by 4% per 50Kg bag and wheat flour that increased by 6% per 25 Kg box.

• In Buloburto wholesale prices of imported food items increased slightly by less than 5%, however, fuel (diesel and petrol) prices remained the same for the last two weeks.

• The cross border trade between Somalia and Ethiopia, through Beletweyne town is normal and goods are moving smoothly from both sides.

Galmuduug

• Water trucking across districts in Galmudug state is ongoing, water prices are fluctuating in most locations and are high. For instance, in settlements such as Galgalad, Galcadale and Docoley and Caadkibir water is fluctuating between $3.5 and $4.0 per 200 litre tank.

• Scarcity of camel milk continues throughout Galmudug and prices are very high. For instance, in Galkayo South, camel milk is sold at $1.4 per litre. In addition livestock prices are decreasing in Hawd and Addun livelihood zones of Galgaduud because of deteriorating body conditions of livestock due to drought.

• Prices and supply of imported food items such rice, sugar, pasta and wheat flour from the port of Bossaso remain stable for two weeks in a row.

• In most markets across Galmudug, fruits and vegetables prices remain the same as last week but high due to scarcity and increased transport cost triggered by increasing fuel prices. For instance, a medium sized mango remained at $2.0 per piece for three weeks in a row.

• Most roads in Galmudug are accessible, and transport services are operating normally. In addition, cross border trade with Ethiopia is ongoing normally despite low movement of fuel from Ethiopia side due to shortages.