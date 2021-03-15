Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 07th March, 2021— 14th March, 2021
Key messages
In Gedo and Lower Juba regions water prices are increasing and there is scarcity in many areas throughout Somalia due to harsh Jilaal season.
The supply corridor connecting Burco and Erigaavo is still under construction; however, the completed works have led to reduction of; lead-time, transport cost and food prices in markets along the completed section.
Cross border trade between Ethiopia/Somalia in Puntland and Somaliland is normal, supply and movement of commodities is ongoing smoothly.