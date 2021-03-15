Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 07th March, 2021— 14th March, 2021

Key messages

 In Gedo and Lower Juba regions water prices are increasing and there is scarcity in many areas throughout Somalia due to harsh Jilaal season.

 The supply corridor connecting Burco and Erigaavo is still under construction; however, the completed works have led to reduction of; lead-time, transport cost and food prices in markets along the completed section.

 Cross border trade between Ethiopia/Somalia in Puntland and Somaliland is normal, supply and movement of commodities is ongoing smoothly.