Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 07th February, 2021— 14th February, 2021.
Key messages
- January Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes decreased by (–9%) compared to December 2020 also, decreased compared with the same period last year by the same margin (-9%).
- Cross border trade between Ethiopia and Somaliland is normal, supply of fruits and vegetables from Ethiopia is ongoing smoothly and prices are normal.
- In Gedo, prices of goat meat are high in most markets due to poor animal body conditions and low availability of saleable animals.