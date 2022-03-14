Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 06th March, 2022 - 13th March, 2022
Attachments
Key messages
February Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased by 8% compared to the previous month and however, decreased by 34% compared to the same period last year.
Fuel prices are increasing in most markets throughout the country following the global trend.
The meat market in Mogadishu was shut down on Monday due to disagreements on new prices resulting from the increase in livestock prices.