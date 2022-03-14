Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 06th March, 2022 - 13th March, 2022

Key messages

  • February Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased by 8% compared to the previous month and however, decreased by 34% compared to the same period last year.

  • Fuel prices are increasing in most markets throughout the country following the global trend.

  • The meat market in Mogadishu was shut down on Monday due to disagreements on new prices resulting from the increase in livestock prices.

