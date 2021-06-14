Somalia + 1 more

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 06th June, 2021 — 13th June, 2021

Key messages

  • May Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased by 16% and 2% when compared to last month and same period last year respectively.

  • In the Capital Mogadishu, cooking gas prices slightly decreased compared to last week but is still high.

  • Cross-border trade between Ethiopia/Somalia in Puntland and Somaliland is normal, supply and movement of commodities is ongoing smoothly.

