Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 05th September, 2021— 12th September, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key messages

  • August Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes decreased by –75% and –63% when compared to last month and same period last year respectively.

  • Water scarcity continues in parts of Puntland, Galmudug, Jubaland and Southwest States of Somalia and water trucking is ongoing in some locations.

  • Moderate to heavy rains continued in some districts in the northwest regions, halting transport services in the road linking Borama and coastal regions.

Related Content