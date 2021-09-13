Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 05th September, 2021— 12th September, 2021
Attachments
Key messages
August Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes decreased by –75% and –63% when compared to last month and same period last year respectively.
Water scarcity continues in parts of Puntland, Galmudug, Jubaland and Southwest States of Somalia and water trucking is ongoing in some locations.
Moderate to heavy rains continued in some districts in the northwest regions, halting transport services in the road linking Borama and coastal regions.