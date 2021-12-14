Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 05th December, 2021 — 12th December, 2021

Key messages

Renovation of Xarfo-Burtinle road is ongoing, once completed it is expected to reduce lead-time, improve supply of commodities consequently commodity prices.

In the capital Mogadishu, local cereals such as white maize, red and white sorghum wholesale prices are increasing.

Heavy rainfall in Jubaland regions disrupted transport services in key supply corridors, if the rains continue, they may lead to supply -demand imbalance, consequently price increases.

Banadir

In the capital, most roads are accessible and transport services are normal. Furthermore, port operations are ongoing normally in the port of Mogadishu.

In Mogadishu, fuel prices, diesel and petrol decreased by –6% and –11% respectively per 20 litre container compared last week.

In Bakara market, wholesale prices of local cereals such as white maize, red and white sorghum increased by 36% to 44% per 50 Kg bag.

Hirshabelle

The cross border trade between Somalia and Ethiopia, through Beletweyne town is normal and goods are moving smoothly from both sides.

In Beletweyne, diesel prices increased by 22% per 20 litre container, however petrol prices decreased by - 9% per 20 litre container.

In Jowhar town, prices of local cereals showed a mixed trend compared to last week. For instance, red sorghum increased by 13% and white maize decreased by –9% per 50 Kg bag.

There is water scarcity in many parts of Hiran region, the worst hit locations are pastoral areas of Mataaban, Mahas, and Beletweyne. Water prices are increasing and rural households are depending on water trucking for domestic and livestock use. In the affected areas, water is trading at an average price of $2.8 per 200 litre tank.

Galmuduug

In Galkayo South, prices of rice and dates increased slightly compared to last week. For instance, rice prices increased from $27 to $28 per 50Kg bag and dates increased from $10 to $11 per 8Kg box due to low supply that generated scarcity in the local market. .

Petrol prices are increasing in most markets compared to last week. For instance, in Hobyo, prices increased from $1.45 to $1.50 per litre and in Adado from $0.8 to $0.95 per litre.

Camel milk prices are high in most markets throughout Galmudug due to limited supply because of water shortage and poor pasture. For instance, in Dhusamarreb, camel milk is trading at $1.7 per litre and in Adado at $1.8 per litre. Also, in Galkayo South, prices increased from $1.8 to $2.0 per litre.

Prices of vegetable oil are increasing in some markets and are high. For instance, in Dhusamarreb, prices increased from $1.7 to $1.85 per litre and in Adado increased from $1.9 to $2.0 due to low supply.

Water prices are increasing in some markets compared to last week. For instance, in Dhusamarreb and Hobyo drinking water increased from $1.5 to $1.7 and $1.35 to $1.40 respectively per 20 litre container.