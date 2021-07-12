Somalia + 1 more

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 04th July, 2021— 11th July, 2021

Key messages

  • June Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export vol-umes increased by 56% and 64% when compared to last month and same pe-riod last year respectively.

  • Light to moderate rains were received in the northwest regions of Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed, all roads are accessible and transport services are normal.

  • Authorities in Somaliland set new fuel price ceiling due to rising global crude oil demand and prices.

