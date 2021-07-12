Somalia + 1 more
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 04th July, 2021— 11th July, 2021
Attachments
Key messages
June Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export vol-umes increased by 56% and 64% when compared to last month and same pe-riod last year respectively.
Light to moderate rains were received in the northwest regions of Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed, all roads are accessible and transport services are normal.
Authorities in Somaliland set new fuel price ceiling due to rising global crude oil demand and prices.