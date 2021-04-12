Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 04th April, 2021— 11th April, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Key Messages

  • March Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased by (6%) compared to last month and compared with the same period last year it increased by (10%).
  • Water trucking is ongoing in northeast, northwest and in central parts of the country due to scarcity, some locations in Gedo received moderate rains.
  • Cross border between Ethiopia and Somaliland is normal, movement of goods is moving from all sides smoothly.

Related Content