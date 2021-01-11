Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 03rd January — 10th January, 2021
Key messages
December Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes decreased by -20.5% compared to November 2020 and overall animal exports in 2020 increased by 21.4% compared to 2019.
In the capital Mogadishu, availability of fruits and vegetables significantly improved and prices are normal.
In Southwest, prices of essential food items and fuel remain high in most markets and availability is low due to insecurity.