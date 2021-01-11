Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 03rd January — 10th January, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key messages

  • December Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes decreased by -20.5% compared to November 2020 and overall animal exports in 2020 increased by 21.4% compared to 2019.

  • In the capital Mogadishu, availability of fruits and vegetables significantly improved and prices are normal.

  • In Southwest, prices of essential food items and fuel remain high in most markets and availability is low due to insecurity.

Related Content