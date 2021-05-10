Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 02nd May, 2021— 09th May, 2021

Key messages

  • Moderate to heavy GU rains reported in most locations in Somalia disrupting transport services in Jowhar, Galdogob and Bari.
  • Prices of camel milk, vegetables and goat meat are increasing in some locations due to effect of GU rains disrupting transport services.
  • Fuel prices either remained the same as last week or decreased slightly in most markets throughout Somalia.

