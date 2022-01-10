Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 02nd - 09th January, 2022

Key messages

  • Water scarcity continues throughout the country, water trucking is ongoing in most affected South-Central regions and prices are very high.

  • Reports of widespread livestock deaths as well as foot and mouth disease reported in Galgmudug regions associated with deteriorating condition of pasture and water.

  • Construction of the road connecting Hargeisa and Lafaruuq was completed and significantly reduced lead time between the two towns.

