Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 02nd - 09th January, 2022
Attachments
Key messages
Water scarcity continues throughout the country, water trucking is ongoing in most affected South-Central regions and prices are very high.
Reports of widespread livestock deaths as well as foot and mouth disease reported in Galgmudug regions associated with deteriorating condition of pasture and water.
Construction of the road connecting Hargeisa and Lafaruuq was completed and significantly reduced lead time between the two towns.