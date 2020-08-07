Somalia + 1 more

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 02 - 09 August 2020

Key messages

  • Livestock prices (goat and sheep) are declining in most markets due to decreased demand after the Eid al Adha festivals last week.

  • Heavy rains have led to difficulties in some corridors in southern regions leading to increased transport cost and lead-time.

  • In July, Bossaso livestock export volumes recorded a yearly decrease of (-15%), which is attributed to the effect of COVID-19 that negatively affected demand.

