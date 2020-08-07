Somalia + 1 more
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 02 - 09 August 2020
Key messages
Livestock prices (goat and sheep) are declining in most markets due to decreased demand after the Eid al Adha festivals last week.
Heavy rains have led to difficulties in some corridors in southern regions leading to increased transport cost and lead-time.
In July, Bossaso livestock export volumes recorded a yearly decrease of (-15%), which is attributed to the effect of COVID-19 that negatively affected demand.