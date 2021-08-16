Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 01st August, 2021 - 15th August, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key messages

  • Heavy Karaan rainfall in Hargeisa, Gebiley and Borama delayed transport services between Hargeisa and Gebiley and to the coastal areas of Awdal region.

  • Scarcity of fruits and vegetables continues in Puntland and prices remain high due to low supply from Southern and Central production regions.

  • Water scarcity continues in parts of Galmudug, Jubaland and Southwest States of Somalia.

Related Content