Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 01st August, 2021 - 15th August, 2021
Attachments
Key messages
Heavy Karaan rainfall in Hargeisa, Gebiley and Borama delayed transport services between Hargeisa and Gebiley and to the coastal areas of Awdal region.
Scarcity of fruits and vegetables continues in Puntland and prices remain high due to low supply from Southern and Central production regions.
Water scarcity continues in parts of Galmudug, Jubaland and Southwest States of Somalia.