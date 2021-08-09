Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 01st August, 2021 - 08th August, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key messages

  • July Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased by 24% and 11% when compared to last month and same period last year respectively.

  • In Mogadishu, the intensity of Hagaa rainfall increased resulting in stagnant storm water, leading to closure of key roads, restricting movement of people and vehicles and reducing market activities.

  • Water scarcity continues in parts of Galmudug, Jubaland and southwest States of Somalia

Related Content