Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 01st August, 2021 - 08th August, 2021
Key messages
July Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased by 24% and 11% when compared to last month and same period last year respectively.
In Mogadishu, the intensity of Hagaa rainfall increased resulting in stagnant storm water, leading to closure of key roads, restricting movement of people and vehicles and reducing market activities.
Water scarcity continues in parts of Galmudug, Jubaland and southwest States of Somalia