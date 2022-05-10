Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 01 - 08 May 2022
Key messages
April Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes decreased slightly by 3% compared to the previous month and by 5% compared to the same period last year.
Diesel prices are increasing in the regions of Hiraan and Middle Shabelle due to increased demand.
Moderate to Heavy Gu rains were reported in Hiraan, affecting transport services between Beletweyne and Mogadishu.