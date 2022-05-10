Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 01 - 08 May 2022

Key messages

  • April Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes decreased slightly by 3% compared to the previous month and by 5% compared to the same period last year.

  • Diesel prices are increasing in the regions of Hiraan and Middle Shabelle due to increased demand.

  • Moderate to Heavy Gu rains were reported in Hiraan, affecting transport services between Beletweyne and Mogadishu.

