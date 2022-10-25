Somalia

Somalia: Internal Displacements Monitored by Protection & Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) September 2022

The UNHCR-led PRMN implemented in partnership with NRC reported 172,000 new internal displacements in the month of September 2022. Of these, 101,000 were triggered by conflict / insecurity while 68,000 were related to drought or lack of livelihood and 2,700 were displaced due to other reasons.

