The UNHCR-led PRMN implemented in partnership with NRC reported 54,000 new internal displacements in the month of March 2020. Of these, 44,000 were triggered by conflict/insecurity and 10,000 related to drought or lack of livelihoods at the end of the dry season before Gu rains. No displacements were reported directly attributable to COVID-19 or locust infestations.