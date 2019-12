TOTAL DISPLACEMENTS

43,000 in November

709,000 Jan - Nov 2019

860,000 Jan - Nov 2018

The UNHCR-led PRMN implemented in partnership with NRC reported 43,000 new internal displacements in the month of November 2019. Of these, 29,000 were triggered by flood, 7,000 by conflict /insecurity and 6,000 were drought related.