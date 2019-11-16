Somalia: Internal Displacements Monitored by Protection & Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) October 2019

TOTAL DISPLACEMENTS

363,000

in October

665,000

Jan - Oct 2019

832,000

Jan - Oct 2018

The UNHCR-led PRMN implemented in partnership with NRC reported 363,000 new internal displacements in the month of October 2019. Of these, 333,000 were triggered by flood, 18,000 by conflict /insecurity and 10,000 were drought related.