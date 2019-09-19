Somalia: Internal Displacements Monitored by Protection & Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) August 2019

The UNHCR-led PRMN implemented in partnership with NRC reported 27,000 new internal displacements in the month of August 2019. Of these, 15,000 were triggered by conflict /insecurity, 11,000 related to drought related and 1,000 due to other reasons. The next Deyr cropping season (OctoberDecember), is projected to be wetter than normal in most areas and rains will may cause flooding along the country's main Juba and Shabelle rivers.