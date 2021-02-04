Somalia: Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Snapshot | January - June 2021

Overview of the Acute Food Insecurity Situation

Up to 2.7 million people across Somalia are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) through mid-2021 in the absence of humanitarian assistance. These include 400,000 people in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and 2.25 million people in Crisis (IPC Phase 4). The drivers of acute food insecurity in Somalia include the compounding effects of poor and erratic rainfall distribution, flooding, desert locust infestation, socio-economic impacts of COVID-19, and conflict. Moreover, approximately 840,000 children under the age of five are likely to be acutely malnourished, including nearly 143,000 who are likely to be severely malnourished.

It is likely that sustained, large-scale humanitarian food assistance and government support since July 2020 have mitigated the magnitude and severity of food insecurity. Through at least mid-2021, desert locusts will continue to pose a serious risk of damage to both pasture and crops across Somalia. Available forecasts indicate an increased likelihood of below-average rainfall during the 2021 Gu (April-June) season across most of the country, which would adversely affect food security and nutrition outcomes. These findings are based on the 2020 post-Deyr seasonal food security and nutrition assessment conducted across Somalia in November and December 2020.

The April-June 2021 projections do not factor in the potential impact of food assistance, as information on planned and funded food and cash assistance through June 2021 was not available at the time of the analysis. Humanitarian assistance must be sustained through mid-2020 to prevent Emergency (IPC Phase 4) or Crisis (IPC Phase 3) conditions for 2.7 million people. Livelihoods support is also required for people that are Stressed (IPC Phase 2) or worse.