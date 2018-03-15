15 Mar 2018

Somalia: Institutional transformations in 2016-2017

Published on 31 Oct 2017
Bringing people together into a shared space for action

The Nutrition Cluster meets on a quarterly basis, with SUN focal points, while the health sector coordinates with its Health Advisory Board – including Ministers of Health – and discusses nutrition.
Infant and young child feeding (IYCF), and implementation, monitoring and accountability working groups are also active. There is great interest at the State levels to form multi-stakeholder platforms (MSPsW) in Jubaland, South West Administration and Galmudug State. In Puntland, the MSP is functional, with 10 ministries coordinating nutrition. Nutrition is a priority area in the 2017-2019 the National Development Plan (NDP), with the Government having advocated for a chapter on nutrition with indicators. A stakeholder analysis, policy review and a strategy to integrate nutrition into other sectors have been completed and are in the process of dissemination.

Ensuring a coherent policy and legal framework

Nutrition indicators at the impact and outcome level have been added and approved. A desk review for strengthening the integration of nutrition in health has been conducted. A nutrition cluster advocacy and communication strategy is under development, early advocacy at the central level has led ministerial strategies to make commitments to nutrition. The health sector has established policies and strategies including a Health Sector Strategic Plan, a Costed Nutrition Plan of Action, and strategies on micronutrients, IYCF, and nutrition. A code of conduct for the marketing of breast-milk substitutes is nearly finalised nationally, and the Puntland MSP has presented its SUN policy to platform members, including line ministries. An action plan for the Nutrition Strategy for Health has been operationalised.
Nutrition, food security, and WASH clusters (national and zonal) are serving as a mechanism to put into force humanitarian response policies and strategies. Monitoring reports are done by all implementing partners. FSNAU reports serve as an important platform for monitoring and conducting surveys.

Financing tracking and resource mobilisation

The Nutrition Action Plan and Health Strategic Plan are costed, with the latter capturing nutrition components. In the National Development Plan, the health chapter has been costed, whilst the Somali Humanitarian Plan consolidates all costings of humanitarian projects, across sectors, and all proposals are nutrition-sensitive. A huge tranche of funding is channelled through the UN and NGOs, and implementing partners report to their respective donors, including UNICEF, WFP, and FAO. Some NGOs receive funds directly from big donors or raise funds through their networks. The Who, What, Where and When (4W) Matrix – which generates products such as maps and tables of achievements is regularly updated, and geotagging of nutrition facilities was completed in the first quarter of 2017.

2017–2018 PRIORITIES

• Finalising the development of the CRF;

• Bridging the development-humanitarian gap:

• Developing a 1,000 critical days programme.

