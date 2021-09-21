Somalia: Information sharing protocol (September 2021)

This Information Sharing Protocol (ISP) is designed to support data responsibility in Somalia. Data responsibility in humanitarian action is the safe, ethical and effective management of personal and non-personal data for operational response, in accordance with established frameworks for personal data protection

This ISP establishes a common framework and clear approach, standards, roles & responsibilities for responsible data and information sharing in relation to operational data management activities in the Somalia humanitarian response. It also presents a set of shared principles1 to serve as a normative guide for responsible data management in this context. It applies to all humanitarian actors present in and supporting response activities in Somalia.

The ISP was developed through a collective exercise led by Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) and the Somalia Information Management and Assessment Working Group (IMAWG) in accordance with the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Operational Guidance on Data Responsibility.

In this context, this ISP serves as the primary document governing data and information sharing in the Somalia humanitarian response. It is designed to complement existing policies and guidelines and does not in any way affect or replace obligations contained in applicable legal and regulatory frameworks, cluster- and AOR-specific protocols3 or organizations policies.

The ISP will be reviewed and updated on a regular basis through a collaborative process overseen by the ICCG and IMAWG and subject to review and endorsement by the HCT