Somalia: Information Products and Services Catalogue 2022

INTRODUCTION

When a disaster or conflict occurs, OCHA’s country and field offices receive incoming information management officers, cluster coordinators, humanitarian affairs officers, and other colleagues who provide critical support to the country team.

However, some incoming staff may lack background knowledge of the situation and, as a result, may require technical assistance and orientation to establish efficiency early in the emergency.

Understanding country-specific information products that are already available and ready to be shared with incoming staff is one of the challenges for them during a sudden onset crisis.

The catalogue will also help various units understand the various products and services that are available