Somalia: Impact of Gu Floods (As of 3 June 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Flooding across Somalia has affected about 400,000 people in 14 districts since late April, of whom 101,300 people have been displaced from their homes. Most affected people are in Middle Shabelle region where floods in Jowhar district have displaced 66,000 people from 27 villages, destroyed over 40,000 hectares of farmland, disrupted learning in 11 schools and damaged 82 per cent of WASH infrastructures. In Belet Weyne town, flooding caused by river breakages displaced nearly 22,000 people and destroyed 1,235 hectares of farmland. Humanitarian partners have scaled up assistance, reaching at least 82,000 affected people with lifesaving assistance including food, water and sanitation, hygiene, health and shelter