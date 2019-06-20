20 Jun 2019

Somalia: Impact of drought persists, despite recent localized rains (As of 18 June 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 18 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.03 MB)

5.4 million (projected) food insecure people

1.2 million (projected) children malnourished in 2019

2.6 million internally displaced people

$710 million requirement in 2019 Drought Impact Response Plan (DIRP)

IN FOCUS: Rains too late, localized and erratic to reverse drought impact

Aid agencies have launched a Drought Impact Response Plan (DIRP), calling for urgent and sustained support as Somalia faces the impact of drought. While recent rainfaill has brought limited relief to some areas of Somalia, it was too late, localized and erratic to reverse the impact of the drought. Heavy rains and related flash flooding have resulted in destruction/damage to crops, infrastructure, housing and livestock.

As a result , the number of people in Crisis and Emergency levels of food insecurity is now projected to reach 2.2 million by July, an increase of 29 per cent on projections taken in February. The lack of clean water is further heightening the risk of water-borne disease outbreaks, while drought-induced displacement is on the rise, with over 60,000 people displaced since the beginning of the year. The humanitarian response in Somalia is critically underfunded, forcing aid agencies to limit or reduce relief efforts, at a time when scale-up is urgently required.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.