Somalia: Impact of drought persists, despite recent localized rains (As of 18 June 2019)

5.4 million (projected) food insecure people

1.2 million (projected) children malnourished in 2019

2.6 million internally displaced people

$710 million requirement in 2019 Drought Impact Response Plan (DIRP)

IN FOCUS: Rains too late, localized and erratic to reverse drought impact

Aid agencies have launched a Drought Impact Response Plan (DIRP), calling for urgent and sustained support as Somalia faces the impact of drought. While recent rainfaill has brought limited relief to some areas of Somalia, it was too late, localized and erratic to reverse the impact of the drought. Heavy rains and related flash flooding have resulted in destruction/damage to crops, infrastructure, housing and livestock.

As a result , the number of people in Crisis and Emergency levels of food insecurity is now projected to reach 2.2 million by July, an increase of 29 per cent on projections taken in February. The lack of clean water is further heightening the risk of water-borne disease outbreaks, while drought-induced displacement is on the rise, with over 60,000 people displaced since the beginning of the year. The humanitarian response in Somalia is critically underfunded, forcing aid agencies to limit or reduce relief efforts, at a time when scale-up is urgently required.