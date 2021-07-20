Somalia: Hunger Crisis 2021 - Emergency Appeal, №: MDRSO011

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 8.7 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support Somalia Red Crescent Society (SRCS) to deliver humanitarian assistance to 563,808 people (93,968 households) over 18 months to address the current hunger crisis in Somaliland and Puntland. The operation will focus on: Livelihood & Basic Needs, Health and Nutrition, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Protection, Gender & Inclusion, Disaster Risk Reduction and Strengthening National Society Capacity. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this point of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments.

This Emergency Appeal will contribute to IFRC’s Pan-Africa Zero Hunger Initiative, which aims at lifting the most vulnerable people in Africa from poverty and eradicating dependence on food assistance. The Pan-Africa Zero Hunger Initiative is aligned with SDG#2, the Africa Union (AU) ’s Regional Initiative on ‘Africa’s Commitment to End Hunger by 2025’, the AU's Agenda 2063, Governmental plans, and other agencies’ programmes.

A. EVENT TO DATE

May 2021: The Government of Somalia declared a National Emergency due to the Drought situation and called for support in responding to the humanitarian crisis 3

May 2021: IFRC issues DREF for CHF451,800 for 120,936 people for 4 months Puntland and Somaliland.

July 2021: IFRC issues Emergency Appeal for 8.7m CHF for 563,808 people for 18 months Puntland and Somaliland.

Situation overview

Poor rains and extended drought over multiple seasons have had a major impact on rural livelihoods and food security in Somalia. The Gu’ rain season1 April to June has ended early with a poor rainfall performance in many parts of Somalia even though there were heavy rains and flooding in parts of the country in late April and early May. With no more rains forecast until the next rainy season (October-December), mild to moderate drought conditions are foreseen across the country in the coming months. Dry conditions will contribute to the likelihood of crop losses and deterioration in pasture and water availability in some areas .

The combined impact of drought and floods are likely to exacerbate the already critical food security situation in Somalia. Out of a population of 12.3 million in Somalia, 5.6 million people are food insecure and a fifth of the population, 2.8 million people, cannot meet their daily food requirements. It’s reported that approximately 840,000 children under the age of five are likely to be acutely malnourished, including nearly 143,000 children who are likely to be severely malnourished. The main drivers of acute food insecurity in Somalia include the compounding effects of poor and erratic rainfall distribution, flooding, desert locust infestation, socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19, and conflict.

According to the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit – Somalia (FSNAU) food assistance reached an average of 1.6 million people per month between January and April 2021. Humanitarian assistance is currently preventing further deterioration of food security outcomes at the household level in many areas. However, given the scale of need, current level of food assistance is inadequate to prevent widespread crisis and assistance must be scaled up and longer-term support provided. On 1 May 2021 the Government of Somalia declared a National Emergency due to the drought situation and called for support in responding to the humanitarian crisis.