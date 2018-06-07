Somalia: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 7 June 2018)
The tropical Cyclone Sagar landed in northern of Somalia on 21 May, causing devastation, death and displacement, delivering an entire year’s worth of rain in a matter of hours and affecting thousands of people. In addition, continued flash and river flooding in the southern and central areas of the country has compounded the already fragile humanitarian situation due to drought, conflict and marginalization.
