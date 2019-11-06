06 Nov 2019

Somalia: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 6 November 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 06 Nov 2019
547 k People affected by the floods

370 k Internally displaced people by the floods

2.6 million Overall internally displaced people

IN FOCUS: Deyr floods update

The water levels in the Shabelle river have increased reaching and exceeding the maximum holding capacity in Belet Weyne town which resulted in the displacment of 232,000 people but there has been a reduction of river levels along the Juba river. Most riverine areas along the Juba and Shabelle rivers across Hirshabelle, Jubaland and South West states have been inundated. Flash flooding was also reported in Hirshabelle, Jubaland, Southwest, Somaliand and Banadir region. The cumulative flooding resulted in massive displacement and affecting around half a million people in many parts of the country. The rainfall forecast for the coming week shows an increase in many parts of Somalia according to SWALIM, as a result, the current high river levels in Shabelle and flash flooding are expected to continue in the coming week.

